LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $174.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $484.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.49. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $178.61.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

