LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $32,120,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 826,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,619,000 after acquiring an additional 577,445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 791,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 297,945 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,397,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PECO opened at $37.33 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 267.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PECO

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.