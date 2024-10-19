LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317,531 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,954 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,237,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,696,000 after acquiring an additional 383,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

QQQM opened at $202.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.15. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.