LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,357 ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $1,670,000.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $336,142.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,341.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,051,375.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

EMO stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $44.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.