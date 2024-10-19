Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Trading Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54. 515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Leonardo Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leonardo stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

