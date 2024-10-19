Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $570.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Lennox International from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LII opened at $602.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $588.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.13. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $334.53 and a twelve month high of $627.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,608. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,334.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,608. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 388.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

