Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $392.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $393.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

