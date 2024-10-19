Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $724,000 Stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial comprises about 0.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRBG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRBG stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRBG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

