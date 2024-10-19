Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $969,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

RSP stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.87. 3,275,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,118,366. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.81.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

