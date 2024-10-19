Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $268,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $177.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,218,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,321. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

