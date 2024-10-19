Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.97. The company had a trading volume of 23,822,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,453,762. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

