Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading 8.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 6,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 20,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lavoro in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Lavoro Stock Performance

Lavoro Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $504.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

