Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading 8.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 6,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 20,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lavoro in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lavoro
Lavoro Stock Performance
Lavoro Company Profile
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lavoro
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.