Lam Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Lam Group Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,637,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.61. 318,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,135. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

