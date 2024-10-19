Lam Group Inc. Purchases 7,875 Shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV)

Lam Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 70,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,170 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA AVIV traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,666. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $367.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund primarily investing in non-US developed market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVIV was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

