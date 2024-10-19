Lam Group Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lam Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,760,000 after buying an additional 388,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,518,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,250,000 after purchasing an additional 142,356 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 55,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. 6,601,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,568,257. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.