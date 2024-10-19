Lam Group Inc. Buys 5,400 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUV. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUV traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $98.19. 622,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.42. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $101.57.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.