Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Shares Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.86. 47,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 129,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Kuke Music Trading Down 18.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

