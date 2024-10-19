Kraft Asset Management LLC Has $26.27 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Kraft Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 20.6% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $26,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.61. 170,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,013. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

