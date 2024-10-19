Kraft Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kraft Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.63. 5,509,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

