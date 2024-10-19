Kraft Asset Management LLC Buys 2,221 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Kraft Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 0.7% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.93. 541,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,121. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.