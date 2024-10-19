Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 129 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kozak & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 433,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $41,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.0% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

