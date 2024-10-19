Kozak & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 234.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after acquiring an additional 94,950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VO stock opened at $269.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.82 and its 200 day moving average is $248.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $270.79.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.