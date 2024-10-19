Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KOPN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Kopin Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.60. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a negative return on equity of 131.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Kopin by 10.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

