Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.57 and traded as low as $26.82. Komatsu shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 144,774 shares traded.

Komatsu Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.