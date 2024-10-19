Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

IWM opened at $225.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

