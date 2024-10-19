Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 400 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $45,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM opened at $121.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.64. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

