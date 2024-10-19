Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,481 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $20.88 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

