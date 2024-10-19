Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 9,000 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 8.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613,145 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 1,692,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 846,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Price Performance

New Gold stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.50. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.74.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

