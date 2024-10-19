Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,272,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,348,000 after buying an additional 790,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,663,000 after buying an additional 383,496 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,095,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,988,000 after buying an additional 233,657 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 584,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after buying an additional 103,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,712,000 after buying an additional 100,761 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

