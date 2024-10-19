Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Price Up 9.8% – Here’s What Happened

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 39,709,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 58,279,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) price target on shares of Kodal Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
