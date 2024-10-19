KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $583.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $585.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.08.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.