KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,931 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.80% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $12,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

