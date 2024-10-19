KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 554.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,702 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period.

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

