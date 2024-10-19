KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 360.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,102 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSC opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $57.31.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

