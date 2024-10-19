KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 99,892 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 99,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,703 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Pfizer by 16.5% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 16,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 43,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -365.21%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

