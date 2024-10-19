KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 48,338 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 141.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,338 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $97.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.