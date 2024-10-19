Klaytn Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $757.28 million and $16.66 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.00250661 BTC.
Klaytn Profile
Klaytn was first traded on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,848,381,262 coins and its circulating supply is 5,848,383,317 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Klaytn
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
