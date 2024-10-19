Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) President Sells $673,659.66 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $673,659.66. Following the sale, the president now owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 16th, Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $565,881.36.

On Friday, August 16th, Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $573,670.38.

NYSE:KVYO opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion and a PE ratio of -26.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KVYO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Klaviyo from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.87.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

