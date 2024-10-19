Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 228 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 3.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $14,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

