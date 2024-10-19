Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for about 1.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 15.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,573,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,068 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,338,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,787,543,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,623,000 after acquiring an additional 316,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,589,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,772,000 after acquiring an additional 81,283 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Biogen by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 740,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,723,000 after acquiring an additional 207,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.39.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $190.16 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.31 and a twelve month high of $268.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.09 and its 200 day moving average is $210.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

