KILT Protocol Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $21.55 million and $221,762.15 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000116 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.53 or 0.00251640 BTC.

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol's total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. KILT Protocol's official website is kilt.io. KILT Protocol's official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol's official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

