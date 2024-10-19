KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,665.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $17.35 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

