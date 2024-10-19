Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 226 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.05. 429,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,848. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $205.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.56 and its 200-day moving average is $189.63.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
