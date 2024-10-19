Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 853 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $537.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,070,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,723. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $538.76. The firm has a market cap of $486.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.