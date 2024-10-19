Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,304,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,256. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.