Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys 918 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

VONG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.54. 1,429,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,046. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $98.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

