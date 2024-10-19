Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.36. 1,643,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,010. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
