Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$15.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.52. The firm has a market cap of C$180.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 0.04. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$12.40 and a 52-week high of C$15.95.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
