Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$15.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.52. The firm has a market cap of C$180.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 0.04. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$12.40 and a 52-week high of C$15.95.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

