Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Trading Down 13.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Free Report) fell 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 2,460,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 17,734,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Katoro Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,296.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.10.

About Katoro Gold

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

