Jupiter Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Jupiter token can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $64.76 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.86143476 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 524 active market(s) with $91,395,835.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

